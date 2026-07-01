Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor in new promo, asks why he joined Lock Upp 2: 'Toh aap aaye hi kyun…'

New Delhi:

The Netflix reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, premiered last week with 15 contestants, including television actor Ram Kapoor. Since entering the reality show, Ram has been making headlines for his remarks inside the jail. While host Farah Khan previously accused him of playing it safe and avoiding conflict, the latest episode sees former host Kangana Ranaut questioning his commitment to the game.

A new promo for the sixth episode, referred to as Judgement Day, shows Kangana Ranaut entering the Lock Upp Season 2 house to assess the contestants' performances during their first few days and oversee the season's first elimination. During her interaction with the inmates, she pointed out Ram Kapoor and called him out for his performance, questioning why he chose to join the show if he believed he was too big for it.

Kangana slams Ram Kapoor in new promo

In the promo, Kangana tells Ram, "Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aaye ho kyun? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?" (Ram, if you did not want to take the game seriously, and if you think you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? Just to behave this way?)

Responding to her criticism, Ram says, "Jab waqt aayega (When the right time comes), I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here." Kangana then cuts him short, saying, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

Kangana Ranaut to appear in Lock Upp season 2

The exchange between Kangana Ranaut and Ram Kapoor is part of the latest promo released after the completion of Episode 5. The full episode featuring Kangana's interaction with the contestants is scheduled to air next Saturday, July 4, 2026. Lock Upp Season 2 is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and streams Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM on Netflix.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to appear in Lock Upp season 2 for first elimination, five contestants in danger zone