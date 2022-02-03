Kangana Ranaut to host reality show LOCK UPP; know where to watch, premiere date, teaser & other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH, LOCKUPP Kangana Ranaut becomes the host for LOCK UPP

Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled 'Lock Upp'. This is the first time Queen actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the launch event of the show that took place on Thursday (February 03).

Talking about the project, Kangana said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever."

Teaser of the show

Where to watch

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player

When to watch

The show will premiere on February 27

For the unversed, the social media team of Ekta's ALTBalaji announced the reality show via a poster. Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show," the poster read.

Earlier there were reports that the makers are in talks with actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host the show. Lock Upp is being claimed to be the world's first metaverse-based fantasy game.

-with ANI inputs