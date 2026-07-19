Kambli to The Scam Leaked, Zee5 unveils multilingual slate with R Madhavan, Bobby Deol and more

New Delhi:

There's good news for cinema lovers as streaming platform ZEE5 on Sunday unveiled its biggest multilingual content slate, announcing a host of new originals, blockbuster films and returning franchises across seven languages.

From biographical drama Kambli to The Scam Leaked, the latest OTT lineup features a star-studded cast, including R Madhavan, Bobby Deol, Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Mohit Raina, Arshad Warsi and more.

Zee5 unveils multilingual slate across 7 languages

The slate spans seven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla, promising a diverse mix of stories for audiences across the country. Sharing the announcement video on social media, ZEE5 wrote, "Presenting ZEE5's biggest slate yet."

Zee5's Hindi originals and blockbuster films

The Hindi slate of Zee5 features a mix of fresh originals, returning franchises and feature films. Among the original series are Kambli, inspired by the life of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, hosted by R. Madhavan, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Rangbaaz Season 4, Janaawar 2 and Bakaiti Season 2.

On the film front, Zee5 announced titles including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar featuring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, along with Pooja Meri Jaan, Sarvgunn Sampann, Ghamasaan, Ikroop and Dalimb.

Regional content across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi

The platform has also expanded its regional offerings with a host of originals and returning favourites. The Tamil slate includes Koose Munisamy Veerappan, Thadayam, Ananthakaalam and Thee Kural.

In Telugu, viewers can look forward to Shrimathi, Objection Mylord, a new season of the talk show Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra, and films such as Venky Anil 5, NBK111 and Vrushakarma.

Kannada audiences will get a new season of Ayyana Mane, along with Bitcoin Scam, Operation Bangara and the film Karavali. Meanwhile, the Malayalam lineup includes A Queen, Malabar Cup, Kerala Underground and Balan the Boy.

Marathi viewers can expect a fresh season of Hey Kay Navin?, besides Aga Aai, Aaho Aai, Tumbadchi Manjula and Bhootam Bhayam.

For Bangla audiences, Zee5 has announced new seasons of popular series Shwetkali and Lalbazaar. The platform will also premiere new titles such as Aloor Dosh and Priyo Bondhu.

On the announcement of ZEE5's multilingual slate, Chief Content Officer at ZEE, Raghavendra Hunsur, said, "Every title on this slate has been chosen with intent. For us, great content is not about chasing volume, but about championing stories that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. India’s viewers today move effortlessly across languages, genres and formats, and our content strategy is built to reflect that shift. This slate brings together stories that serve different viewing needs, across everything we create and curate. Our focus is to champion stories that are bold in their choices, unconventional in their range, unapologetic in their voice and unstoppable in their ability to connect with audiences across India and beyond. That is the kind of storytelling we want Zee5 to be known for."

Also Read: Yami Gautam's Article 370 wins big at National Awards; here's where to stream it on OTT