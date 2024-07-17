Follow us on Image Source : ZEE5 Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil to star in Zee5 anthology 'Manorathangal'

ZEE5, a streaming platform focused on South Asia, will debut "Manorathangal," a nine-part anthology series in Malayalam, on August 15. The series pays homage to the literary legacy of M.T. Vasudevan Nair and features leading talents from South India. Penned by Nair himself, the series delves into the dichotomy of human nature set against Kerala’s backdrop. Kamal Haasan introduces the anthology, where each story examines the interaction between noble and instinctual human behaviours.

The anthology includes top-tier actors and directors. Mohanlal stars in Priyadarshan's ‘Olavum Theeravum’ (‘Ripples and the River Bank’), Mammootty leads Ranjith's ‘Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu’ (‘Kadugannava: A Travel Note’), and Biju Menon features in Priyadarshan's ‘Shilalikhitam’ (‘Inscriptions’). Parvathy Thiruvothu appears in Shyamaprasad's ‘Kazhcha’ (‘Vision’) and Aswathy Nair directs Madhoo and Asif Ali in ‘Vilpana.’

Fahadh Faasil stars in Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Sherlock.’ Jayarajan Nair directs an ensemble including Kaillash, Indrans, and Nedumudi Venu in ‘Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam’ (‘When the Doors of Heaven Open’). Santosh Sivan directs ‘Abhyam Theedi Veendum’ (‘Once Again, In Search of Refuge’), featuring Siddhique. The anthology concludes with ‘Kadalkkaattu’ (‘Sea Breeze’), starring Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali, directed by Rathish Ambat.

Manish Kalra, ZEE5 India's chief business officer, highlighted the anthology's role in celebrating the creativity of Malayalam cinema. To reach a wider audience, Manorathangal will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

Archana Anand, ZEE5 Global's chief business officer, highlighted the universal appeal of stories, citing 'Manorathangal' as a prime example. Priyadarshan expressed gratitude for the chance to collaborate with Nair, describing it as the realisation of a significant ambition.

Mammootty commended Nair’s enduring relevance across generations, emphasising that the project encapsulates “a piece of M.T.’s soul.” He highlighted the scarcity of anthology films in Malayalam cinema, expressing pride in "Manorathangal" as a visionary representation of the writer's mind. The film, shot in Sri Lanka, aims to evoke nostalgia among those familiar with M.T.’s literary legacy.

