June week 3 OTT releases: Diljit Dosanjh to Kapil Sharma, several actors are returning 'digitally' The third week of June is here and in the upcoming days, several films with hit OTT. While Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his comeback film in theatres, see the complete list of OTT releases for this week.

The makers no longer give the audience any chance to get bored. Even before one of their series and films starts and ends, something new is released for the audience on OTT platforms and theatres. After 9 to 15 June, now this week also, i.e. from 16 to 22, the audience will get to see different genres like crime, historical, comedy, their favourite series and films. So without delay, let's quickly see which series and films are going to be released in theatres and OTT platforms this week.

The Buccaneers Season 2

The Buccaneers Season 2, based on Edith Wharton's incomplete novel, is also all set to release for the international audience. After a successful first season, the makers are now returning with their second season. This series, which depicts the complexities of British high society, continues the journey of bold American heirs. This 8-episode series will be released on June 18.

Platform- Apple TV+

Release Date- June 18

The Holdovers

The story of The Holdovers revolves around a cranky professor. Who has a big challenge in the winter holidays, as he has to take care of the children who have not gone home for the holidays. This is a comedy-drama film.

Platform- Netflix

Release date- June 19

Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi's action thriller patriotic film 'Ground Zero' was released in theatres across the country on 25 April. In the movie, Imran played the role of BSF Lieutenant Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Now, after a long wait of one and a half months, this movie is all set to release on the OTT platform.

Platform- Prime Video

Release date - June 20

Prince and Family

The story of Prince is about a man who is the eldest of three brothers, but is still single and is looking for true love. He marries Chinju Rani, who is opposite to him, and is of modern thinking. This film is going to be released on the OTT platform.

Platform- ZEE5

Release Date- June 20

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show, for which the audience is eager for the new season, is now returning with its third season. This time, from Sunil Grover to Krishna Abhishek will be seen adding spice to the show with their comedy, but along with this, Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be seen with Archana Puran Singh in the first episode.

Platform- Netflix

Release date- June 21

Detective Sherdil

Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Chunky Pandey and Boman Irani's film Detective Sherdil will also entertain the audience with Sitare Zameen Par and Ground Zero. The film is directed by Ravi Chhabria. In this film, Detective Sherdil will be seen solving the case of a high-profile industrialist.

Platform- ZEE5

Release date- June 20

Theatrical releases

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is returning to the theatre after three years with the sports drama film 'Sitare Zameen Par'. The trailer of his film got a positive response, after which people's expectations about the film increased a lot. For the first time in the movie, Genelia D'Souza will be seen along with ten new debutants.

Release date - June 20

