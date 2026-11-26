The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked Netflix to follow its May 8, 2025 advisory and ensure that Pakistan-produced content is not made available for streaming in India, sources said. The move comes after the Ministry received several complaints and objections over the possibility of the Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo being released in India.

Centre asks Netflix not to stream Pakistan-produced content in India

Last June, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any films or web series produced in Pakistan available to its subscribers in India. The Ministry has now asked the streaming platform to stand by that assurance and maintain the position it had communicated at the time.

AICWA seeks ban on Pakistan's Netflix series

The announcement of Netflix's first Pakistani series, Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has triggered a strong reaction from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The film workers' body recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ban the show in India. Netflix, meanwhile, is yet to clarify whether the series will be available to Indian viewers.

Commissioned by Netflix's Middle East and North Africa team, the series is scheduled to premiere on December 4. On Tuesday, AICWA urged the government to ensure that it is not streamed on Netflix India. The association also appealed to other OTT platforms to stay away from Pakistani content.

In its letter, the association said, “We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote, adding that ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’

AICWA also brought up the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 2025 advisory, which asked streaming platforms and other intermediaries in India to stop streaming content originating from Pakistan.

The association referred to the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists and content after the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks. It said releasing the series in India would go against the spirit of the ministry's advisory.

“After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation,” the letter stated.

AICWA has also urged the Prime Minister to ensure that streaming platforms follow the advisory and that Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released in India. It has called for a permanent law to prevent Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema.

Pakistani drama Dar-e-Najat screenings cancelled in Bengaluru

Two private screenings of yet another Pakistani television drama, Dar-e-Najat, planned at separate venues in Bengaluru, were cancelled after concerns were raised over the events.

Posters announcing the screenings had been circulating on social media. One event, organised by The Bloom Society Sisters Club, was scheduled for November 28 at Sheeshkebab in Fraser Town. It was promoted as the first screening of the drama in Bengaluru. The programme was set to include episodes 34 and 35, followed by a dinner featuring Persian and Arabic cuisine.

The second screening was organised by The Star Club and was scheduled to take place at a private theatre on December 5. Both events were planned for 6 pm.

The proposed screenings came under scrutiny after questions were raised about the events. Bengaluru Chief Police Commissioner R. Hithendra confirmed that the police had looked into the matter. He said the organisers of both events had confirmed their cancellations following the inquiry.

A representative of Sheeshkebab also confirmed that the November 28 screening had been called off but did not provide a specific reason.

The organiser of The Star Club screening said the event was intended only for family members and close acquaintances. Explaining the decision to cancel it, the organiser said, "We have cancelled the event. It was only meant for family and close acquaintances."

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Pakistani drama Dar-e-Najat's two special screenings cancelled in Bengaluru after objections