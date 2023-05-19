Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's K-drama ‘Suspicious Partner’ set for Indian remake starring Angad-Barkha

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SBSCATCH ‘Suspicious Partner' set for Indian remake

Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun starrer Suspicious Partner is one of the most popular K-dramas. The legal-crime drama went on to become a sleeper hit. It also starred Choi Tae-joon and Kwon Nara. The series revolves around Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), a prosecutor trainee, who work together on a fascinating case involving a sly psychopath murderer.

Attention K-drama enthusiasts in India, brace yourselves as a highly-anticipated remake is on its way. The exciting news is now official, Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh's upcoming series on Jio Cinemas, titled "A Legal Affair," is an official Indian adaptation of the popular drama "Suspicious Partner." It's time to prepare for this thrilling rendition and immerse yourselves in the captivating world of "A Legal Affair" on Jio Cinemas.

Talking about the project, Angad Bedi said in a statement, "A Legal Affair is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It's an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven't dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life Murad case. Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It's kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it's up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show."

The much-awaited series, helmed by director Karan Darra, brings together Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi for their first-ever collaboration. All episodes of this delightful series will be exclusively streaming on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. Although the exact release date has yet to be disclosed, fans can eagerly look forward to the arrival of this show.

