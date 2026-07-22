Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is back; R Madhavan carries forward Farooq Shaikh's legacy as host

New Delhi:

One of Indian television's most-loved celebrity talk shows, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, is all set to return with a reboot more than two decades after its premiere on OTT. The show, which first aired in 2002, is returning in a new version with actor R Madhavan stepping in as the host.

The new season will stream on ZEE5, with R Madhavan taking over as host. The show was previously hosted by the late Farooq Shaikh. The celebrity talk show was widely known for its heartfelt conversations, emotional reunions and its focus on the personal journeys of guests.

R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

Announcing the show's return, Zee5 shared the official update on Instagram. The streaming platform wrote, "Kuch ansune sach (A few untold truths). Kuch dil ki baatein (A few heart-to-heart talks). Sab kuch unfiltered (Everything unfiltered). Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, Coming soon on Zee 5 (sic)!" Take a look below:

Social media users have reacted with excitement to the announcement. One user commented, "One of my favourites from childhood." Another added, "Wow."

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0: What to expect?

According to the caption, the new season promises candid conversations, untold stories, unheard anecdotes, and heartfelt moments that will give viewers a glimpse of the person behind the celebrity.

Zee5 unveils multilingual slate

Earlier this week, Zee5 unveiled its upcoming slate of original series, blockbuster films, live sports, and more across seven languages. The Hindi originals include a series based on the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 hosted by R. Madhavan, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Rangbaaz Season 4, Janaawar 2, and Bakaiti Season 2.

R Madhavan's work front

On the work front, Padma Shri recipient R Madhavan was last seen in the Dhurandhar film franchise, where he played the role of Ajay Sanyal. He will be next seen in Tamil biographical drama GDN, based on the life of inventor GD Naidu. The film is set to be released on August 7, 2026. He also has Tamil crime drama Legacy in the pipeline. The Netflix show also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Nimisha Sajayan, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Also Read: Kambli to The Scam Leaked, Zee5 unveils multilingual slate with R Madhavan, Bobby Deol and more