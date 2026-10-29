Janhvi Kapoor talks about handling 3 break-ups around her on KWK 9, shares wedding plans with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were the latest guests to grace Karan Johar's famous Koffee couch. The episode, which aired on October 28, featured plenty of banter and laughter, while sharing details about their personal lives. Arjun Kapoor also joined them as a special guest.

During the conversation, Janhvi opened up about dealing with three break-ups around her and shared her wedding plans with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor on dealing with three break-ups around her

During the episode, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi about her wedding plans. The conversation then turned to the break-ups that have taken place around Janhvi's family and circle of friends. Referring to the relationships, Karan said, "You all have been kept it together because you have been surrounded by break-ups."

Karan Johar was referring to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's reported separation, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor's rumoured break-up with Vedang Raina, and Tara Sutaria's reported split from Veer Pahariya.

Janhvi then spoke about how they dealt with these relationship troubles and supported each other through difficult times. She said, "We managed each other even though our own separate break-ups with other people. So, we are very good at managing."

When asked to share dating advice for Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor and Veer Pahariya, Janhvi had a different response for each of them. For Vedang, she said, "Stop overthinking," while for Khushi, she remarked, "I don't think she needs advice now."

Janhvi's advice for Veer was, "Never take her to a concert." Her comment appeared to be an indirect reference to the controversy surrounding Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, where Tara joined the singer on stage for a performance. Following the incident, reports of a possible breakup between Tara and Veer surfaced online. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their separation.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her wedding plans

When Karan asked the actress when she intended to get married, she replied that marriage was not on the cards for at least another two to three years. She said, "Not for another 2-3 years for sure."

Varun Dhawan shares his take on meeting exes

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also shared his perspective on relationships during the episode. When asked whether he was comfortable meeting his former partners, the actor responded, "I am married. Now, whatever anyone wants to do, whatever the ex wants to do, they can do what they want. I'm happy in this zone."

The final and ninth season of Karan with Karan is currently streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes airing every Wednesday at 7 pm.

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