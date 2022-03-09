Jalsa Trailer Out: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's intense drama offers stupefying realities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Jalsa trailer out

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah on Wednesday (March 9) surprised their fans by unveiling the trailer of their upcoming thriller 'Jalsa'. The trailer introduces us to the two main protagonists, Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah), and works around them filled with lies, stupefy reality and deceit. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Balan plays a journalist in the intriguing film while Shefali looks petrified in the trailer video.

Talking about her character, Vidya Balan said she initially declined to feature in her upcoming film 'Jalsa' as the role required her to delve into the grey aspects of her personality. She said she changed her mind about the project after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"It has shades of grey which is why when Suresh narrated the script to me, I had loved it, but said I can't do it. I didn't have the guts. Then the pandemic happened and something changed all of us in deep ways that we don't even understand. Then one day when Suresh told me over a general chat that he reworked the script, I said I'd like to hear it again. I knew I wanted to do it, but didn't tell him. I just wanted to read and be sure. I read and I was like, 'I am on'," the 43-year-old actress said.

She was speaking at the trailer launch event of "Jalsa", which will debut on Prime Video on March 18. Balan, who plays a journalist named Maya in the film, said she hasn't attempted a character like that in her career.

"I've had the good fortune to play (some) beautiful characters throughout my career but this is the first time I got to delve into the grey. I was willing to embrace the grey in me, which is why I could do this. (And) Who better to do it with than Suresh, who I trust completely," she added.

"Jalsa" marks Balan's third project with Prime Video after 2020's "Shakuntala Devi" and 2021's "Sherni".

Shah plays Rukshana, Maya's househelp whose life changes after an incident, said she agreed to be a part of the film after she read a working draft of the project.

"I could see so much potential, it was just beautiful. There are so many nuances, layers. Rukshana isn't someone trying to make ends meet. She's aspirational and has a strong point of view. Rukshana and Maya aren't exactly in sync, there is a divide between them, and I don't mean their class. I'm talking about just the way their stories pan out. To perform alongside Vidya made me richer as an actor," Shah, who recently starred in Disney+ Hotstar series "Human", said.

Director Triveni said both Shah and Balan are inquisitive actors who would often bombard him with questions on the film set.

"They both were an absolute pleasure to work with. They were completely involved in the process, that was the similarity between them," he added.

Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, "Jalsa" also stars Rohini Hattangady, Iqbal Khan, Manav Kaul, Vidhatri Bandi, Srikant Mohan, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

(With PTI inputs)