Jailer 2 to soon release on OTT; when and where to watch Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar's film online

Rajinikanth is all set to return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, this time on the digital platform. The makers have announced that Jailer 2 will make its global streaming debut on Prime Video on November 12. The film released on October 15 in theatres.

Jailer 2 OTT release: When and where to watch

Jailer 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 12. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The sequel of Jailer takes the story forward from the events of the first film. Muthuvel Pandian is forced to come out of retirement when a powerful criminal network threatens his family and everything he holds close. The syndicate has links to political and international circles. With old rivals seeking revenge and new alliances emerging, the retired jailer must return to action to protect his loved ones and restore order.

What did Nelson Dilipkumar say about Jailer 2?

Speaking about the sequel's digital premiere, director Nelson Dilipkumar said the team wanted to take the story and its emotional stakes to a higher level while retaining the connection audiences had developed with Muthuvel Pandian.

“The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world.”

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the sequel brings back Rajinikanth as the retired jailer. It also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi. The supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

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