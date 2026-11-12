Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti, Abhishek Banerjee join Kohrra director Sudip Sharma's new series Pushpak Vimaan

Netflix is bringing together Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti for a new crime comedy titled Pushpak Vimaan. The series marks a change in direction for creator Sudip Sharma, who is known for crime dramas such as Kohrra. This time, he explores a lighter genre with a story that mixes crime, humour and unpredictable situations.

Kohrra director Sudip Sharma explores comedy with Pushpak Vimaan

Created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Pushpak Vimaan will revolve around an unusual set of characters caught in a series of events that spiral out of control. The makers describe it as a crime caper where the comedy comes from the characters and the situations they find themselves in.

Speaking about the project, creator and director Sudip Sharma said, “With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life.”

The series also marks Sudip's second collaboration with Netflix after Kohrra. His work on the earlier show received critical and audience appreciation.

What Netflix said about Pushpak Vimaan

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, spoke about the platform's association with Sudip and the new series. She said, "Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love. With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper. It’s one hell of a fun ride that we can’t wait for our audiences to experience."

Pushpak Vimaan is produced by Saurabh Malhotra under Film Squad Productions LLP. Sudip Sharma serves as the director, while the series is created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Netflix has not announced its release date yet.

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