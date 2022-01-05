Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Jagame Thandhiram, Tribhanga to Ajeeb Daastaans: How OTT content helps showcase diversity in India

Netflix has always believed in depicting diversity on screen with its Indian original content, right from its Tamil blockbuster film Jagame Thandhiram, a Dhanush-starrer that gives a glimpse into the lives of a South Indian community, to Ajeeb Daastaans, an anthology set in Mumbai that explores how emotional undercurrents can act as a catalyst of change in relationships. In keeping with this, Netflix is investing in films productions that focus on stories that delve deeper into the socio-cultural fabric of India helps bring unique elements to the fore.

Some of the ways in which the platform has worked on showcasing diversity include:

Locations

India is a land of myriad landscapes and each one has a story to tell. Weaving in different, lesser-known locations into our stories not only helps us spotlight diversity but also gives us a chance to take stories from across various parts of the country to a wider audience.

Aranyak: A thriller series that marks Raveena Tandon’s OTT debut, was shot in Himachal Pradesh. A fictional town called Sirhona has been created for Aranyak, which features Dalhousie, Manali and Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kota Factory: Revolves around Kota – its students, its people and its coaching industry, was filmed in Rajasthan.

Little Things: The hit series about a young couple starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, will soon unveil its final season. The series has been shot in picturesque locations across Kerala including Alleppey, Munnar and Kochi.

Ethnicities

For centuries together, India has been a country where people of varied hues of culture, religion, race, language, and so on, have lived together. This variety in race, culture, religion, etc. lends a unique dimension to the country’s socio-cultural fabric. It is this uniqueness that adds a special element to the kind of stories that originate from the country, which makes it different from anything else.

Axone: Named after a traditional Naga dish, follows the story of a group of friends from the North East who attempt to cook a special wedding feast for their friend. Sardar Ka Grandson, starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, tells the story of a grandson who moves across borders to fulfill his ailing grandmother’s wish.

Backgrounds

Unity in diversity has always been one of the key factors that has set India apart. At Netflix, we believe that it is important to reflect this not just in terms of the stories we tell on-screen but off-screen too as we work with the crew and members across backgrounds, where each one brings something different to the table.

The Disciple: Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, tells the story of a passionate vocalist who is devoted to Hindustani classical music. Some of the scenes feature real people, and not actors, who were invited on the sets during the filming of concert scenes.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, a trilingual film revolves around the lives of three women and their unconventional choices in life.