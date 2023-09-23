Loved Jaane Jaan? Binge-watch these Hindi mystery thrillers on OTT: From Neeyat to Raat Akeli Hai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hindi thriller films to watch on OTT

After Laal Singh Chadha, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is popular for Kahaani, the film released on Netflix on September 21 and has received rave reviews.

Based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan traces the story of a single mother who kills her husband. The story unfolds as her genius neighbour offers to help her hide the dead body and a shrewd cop investigates the murder. Mystery thrillers have always enthralled movie aficionados and to help you consume some good content on OTT, we have collated a list of the best Hindi films to binge-watch.

Neeyat

Starring Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor, and Rahul Bose in lead roles, Neeyat is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around a mysterious murder at a high-profile birthday party and detective Mira Rao unveiling shocking hidden secrets of the family. Directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat released on July 7.

The Girl on the Train

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train is the official Hindi adaptation of the English film of the same name starring Emily Blunt. The psychological crime thriller is based on Paula Hawkins's 2015 novel. Starring Parineeti Chopra, the story follows a divorced woman who takes a train for her daily commute and fantasises about a perfect couple who live in a house that passes the train. You can watch The Girl on the Train on Netflix.

Monica, O My Darling

This Vasan Bala film follows one entangled story involving the lead characters. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akanksha Ranjan, Radhika Apte, and Abhimanyu Dasani in key roles, Monica, O My Darling traces the life of a young man who aspires to be big through his influential allies. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Raat Akeli Hai

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix. The crime-thriller follows a murder investigation of a newly married landlord.

