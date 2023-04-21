Ishqbaaz 2 actor Harshil Thakkar to make OTT debut with web series 'The Pickle Factory'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harshil Thakkar to make OTT debut

After proving his acting mettle in various TV shows and advertisements, the teenage actor Harshil Thakkar is currently looking forward to the release of his debut OTT series. He started his journey as a child actor and was selected for an advertisement. In 2010, when he was only a 7-year-old kid, he featured an advertisement for V-Guard and began his acting journey.

Harshil Thakkar then became a popular child actor by doing many shows on Television. He was seen in popular daily soaps like Vighnaharta Ganesh (2021), Swabhimaan (2017), and Ishqbaaz-2 (2019). Now, he is all set to treat fans with his performance in the web series titled “The Pickle Factory.”

Talking about the show, Harshil said, "My character was the niece of Ritika Murthy. She had a very nice personality and was very friendly. She was calm and comfortable with kids, it was fun shooting with her. There were another 2 co-artists in the scene and had so much fun with them. It was a wonderful experience with them and also hospitality from production was very very neat and hygienic as it was shot in the 2020 covid period. All precautions were taken by the team. It was my second project after the lockdown so I am very much excited."

Directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, the release date of the web series 'The Pickle Factory' is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Harshil Thakkar has also been seen in commercials like V-Guard, Byjus, Domino’s, Tatacliq, Ola, Big Bazaar, Horlicks, HDFC Bank, Yellow Diamond Rings and more. Other than an actor, he is also a football fan. He wants to keep learning new things and implementing the same in his craft as an actor with the genuine aim to give better performances and connect deeper with audiences.

Latest Web Series News