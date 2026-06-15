Isakapatnam trailer out: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh lead Prime Video's new Telugu crime thriller | Watch

New Delhi:

Intrigue, battles and allegiance betrayals are all set to play out in Amazon Prime Video's latest offering. The video streaming giant has released the teaser trailer of its new Telugu Original show, Isakapatnam, a crime thriller spanning seven episodes that takes place in a fictional coastal town.

Scheduled for premiere on 2 July, the crime drama series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu language, with Tamil and Hindi dubbing as well as 15 subtitle options in different languages, including English, in India and more than 240 countries.

Isakapatnam: Makers and cast

The crime thriller has been directed by Garry BH and has been produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under Tamada Media Productions. It stars Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh with an ensemble cast including Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma and Raja Chembolu.

What's in the Isakapatnam trailer?

The newly unveiled trailer provides a glimpse into the tough and action-packed world of the port town battleground where power reigns supreme, and alliances come with expiration dates. It will follow the lives of a diverse cast of characters who get entangled into a web of betrayal, love, greed and revenge.

Watch the trailer here:

Isakapatnam plot summary

The story is built around a complex character web in which all the people are trying to fulfill their aspirations, often at the expense of others. In addition to betrayals and scandals, the audience is expected to witness many surprising turns and twists of fate in the show's development.

Isakapatnam belongs to another batch of Telugu Originals launched on the streaming service Prime Video. The platform has been increasingly investing in creating local content and adding new titles to its catalogue in order to attract more viewers from India and other Asian countries.

On the work front

Samuthirakani, who is an actor-director, is remembered for his appearances in the action-comedy film Bad Boy Karthik in Telugu language and in the Tamil-language film Carmeni Selvam, where he appeared in vital characters. Aishwarya Rajesh, on the other hand, has been seen lately in Telugu blockbusters such as Sankranthiki Vasthunam and in the thriller film Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga.

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