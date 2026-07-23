Is Pallichattambi streaming on OTT? Know when and where to watch Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film

New Delhi:

Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film Pallichattambi has finally made its digital debut. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the action crime drama was released in theatres on April 15, 2026, and began streaming on July 23, 2026. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, and Siddique in key roles.

The film is produced by Noufal Ahammed, Gokulam Gopalan, and Brijeesh Mohammed under World Wide Films and C Qube Bros. Read on to know when and where to stream this film online.

Is Pallichattambi streaming on OTT?

Yes, the Malayalam film Pallichattambi is now available to stream online. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on July 24, but it arrived a day early on Sony LIV. Confirming the film's OTT release, the official X handle of Sony LIV wrote, "The wait is over. The story begins. #Pallichattambi is now streaming now on SonyLIV." Take a look below:

What is the plot of Pallichattambi?

The film follows the story of Chattambi, a street-smart man in a small town who is always looking for clever ways to stay one step ahead of everyone around him. But when one of his risky schemes spirals out of control, he finds himself trapped in a series of unexpected problems. Watch the official trailer below:

Pallichattambi box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pallichattambi collected Rs 12.34 crore in India, whereas its total gross collection stands at Rs 14.13 crore. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Tijo Tomy and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

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