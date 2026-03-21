Is The Immortal Man going to be the end of Netflix's Peaky Blinders series? Know here

New Delhi:

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie was released on Netflix on March 20, 2026. In the film, Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy was seen make a comeback one last time to Birmingham to end Beckett's Nazi scheme. However, the film ends with Tommy's funeral. With this, Peaky Blinders fans seem worried if the hit series is coming to an end.

So let's see what the creators of the show said and what can one expect from the future.

What did the makers say?

The crime drama is set to return with a sequel series from the writer, which is set to introduce viewers to a whole new gang of Shelbys. The sequel is set in the 1950s and the timeline of the sequel is set after the events that follow in the upcoming Peaky Blinders feature film.

'I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,' Knight says. 'Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.'

Yes! You read that right, Peaky Blinders is coming back.

What to expect?

The sequel to Peaky Blinders will have two new seasons of six episodes each. The new series will be a continuation of the original series, which ended with Season 6 in 2022. The feature-length film, titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, is now available on Netflix.

What is the Peaky Blinders sequel about?

The show is set in Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in World War II, a new and better future is being built from concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight's epic gangster saga, a new race for ownership of Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project will be a battle of mythical proportions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and unprecedented danger, with the Shelby family at the bloody heart.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man ending explained: What happens to Tommy Shelby and his son Duke?