Is Arjun Sarja and Abhirami's Tamil film Blast available on OTT? Know the platform and box office collection

New Delhi:

The Tamil action drama Blast, starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan, has finally made its way to an OTT platform. The film was initially released in theatres on May 28, 2026, and later premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2026.

Written and directed by Subash K Raj, the action drama film Blast received praise from audiences and critics upon its release, but failed to perform at the box office. Those who missed the film in theatres can now stream it online.

Is Arjun Sarja and Abhirami's Tamil film Blast available on OTT?

Yes, Arjun Sarja and Abhirami’s Tamil film Blast is now available to stream on Netflix. Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, with English subtitles.

Sharing the OTT release date announcement, Netflix India on YouTube wrote, "Watch as a family stands between corporate greed and an entire village's future on Blast. Watch Blast on Netflix, out 25 June, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

What is the plot of Arjun Sarja's Blast?

The description available on Netflix about the film’s plot reads, "Arjun Sarja and Abhirami star in this action epic about a modest family who use their secret martial arts mastery to fight for justice and their legacy."

Blast movie: Who all are in the cast?

Apart from the lead actors, Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, the film features Arun Chidambaram, Dileepan, John Kokken, Bala Hasan R, Ramesh Narayanan, Pawan Krishna, Vivek Prasanna, S Rajapandi, and Vinod Sagar.

How much did Blast earn at the box office?

According to industry trackers, Arjun Sarja’s Blast performed averagely at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 52.31 crore in India and grossing Rs 74.49 crore worldwide. It also earned Rs 14.40 crore in overseas markets. It received an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10 from 11,000 registered users.

The film is backed by Kalpathi S Agoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the production banner AGS Entertainment. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film, whereas the camera work was done by Anukrishna Radhakrishnan.

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