Internet reminds Shreya Kalra of her BF's supporting role after 'flop' remark on Shivangi Joshi and Harshad

New Delhi:

Social media influencer Shreya Kalra has found herself at the centre of an online debate after referring to TV actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda as a "flop" in one of the episodes of Netflix's reality show, Lock Upp Season 2.

The remark quickly went viral on social media, with fans of the actress criticising Shreya Kalra for her statement and recalling her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal's supporting role in Shivangi's show.

Fans recall Rishabh Jaiswal's supporting role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Internet users recalled that Shreya's boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal had appeared in a supporting role in one of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's TV serials, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, arguing that it was unfair to label the actress a "flop" given their performances and industry recognition.

One Instagram user wrote, "Imagine calling Harshad & Shivangi 'flops' when your own boyfriend got a side role in a show where they had already played the LEADS. The math is not mathing. Sis really woke up and chose delusion over facts. The confidence? 100/100. The logic? Buffering." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SOFTSAFFRONN)Screengrab taken from Instagram showing a user reacting to Shreya Kalra's 'flop' remark on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

Social media backs Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda

Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram questioned the basis of her statement. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also reacted to Shreya's "flop" remark and defended Shivangi Joshi. He took to his X handle and wrote, "Thanks Rajiv for the support honestly some people just talk for attention. Calling someone a flop doesn’t change facts or the audience love she already have. #shivangijoshi."

Reacting to his X post, one user wrote, "Thanks Rajiv for the support honestly some people just talk for attention. Calling someone a flop doesn’t change facts or the audience love she already have. #shivangijoshi." Another user added, "shreyas entire career is based off speaking about other people she’s literally soo desperate for any screentime."

Meanwhile, Instagram users also compared Shreya's remark about Shivangi Joshi and pointed out that Shreya herself had worked alongside Shivangi in a web series in a supporting role, while Shivangi played the lead. They said she should not forget that before making such comments.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SAYEDA_SUBHA)Screengrab taken from Instagram showing a user reacting to Shreya Kalra's 'flop' remark on Shivangi Joshi.

What did Shreya Kalra say about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi?

In one of the episodes of Lock Upp Season 2, Shreya Kalra can be seen saying during a conversation with fellow inmate Madhuri Jain Grover, "Main talented hun, skilled hun, inki Tarah main career revive karne nahi aayi, ki mere saare shows flop hore hai toh ek reality show karleta hun toh mera audience jud jayega, career is dead, Shivangi ka pichla show flop tha ("I'm talented. I'm skilled. I'm not here to revive my career like them, that all my shows are flopping, so I'll do a reality show and my audience will reconnect with me. Their career is dead, Shivangi's last show was a flop.)

Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. New episodes air from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wild card, clashes with Shivangi Joshi | Video