Inspector Zende: A look at shows, films revolving around Charles Sobhraj's story Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer, was also known as the Bikini Killer. His life history will once again be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Inspector Zende.

New Delhi:

Oftentimes, shows and films based on real-life instances are loved by the audience. One such series, based on the cat-and-mouse race of Charles Sobhraj and Inspector Madhukar Zende of the Bombay Police, is going to hit Netflix.

But do you know that the story of the serial killer, who was also called the Bikini Killer, has featured in several shows and films? Let's have a look at a list of films and show that also tell the story of Charles Sobhraj, the serial killer, who created an atmosphere of fear by killing tourists in several Asian countries in the 1970s.

Black Warrant

Netflix's hit series Black Warrant also revealed the story of Charles Sobhraj's life inside Tihar Jail. This series worked to bring the story of real-life criminals to the screen. Charles' character was most discussed in this Netflix series.

The Serpent

This 8-episode series was released in the year 2021. The series based on the crimes of Charles Sobhraj is available on the OTT platform Netflix. Not only this, its story is based on Charles's real life. In this, Tahar Rahim played the role of Charles, while Jenna Coleman played his partner. This series shows in detail the story of Charles' dangerous game and escape from the police.

Main Aur Charles

Randeep Hooda played the serial killer character in Main Aur Charles. The movie shows Charles' life and his cleverness in escaping from jail. Let us tell you that this film was very much discussed at that time and its story was also liked. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Inspector Zende

Now, Jim Sarbh will be seen playing Charles Sobhraj in Netflix movie Inspector Zende, while Manoj Bajpayee once again dons the police uniform as he plays Inspector Madhukar Zende of the Bombay Police. The OTT film is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and is produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

Why was Charles Sobhraj called the Bikini Killer?

Charles was known as the Bikini Killer. The reason behind this is that most of his victims were foreign women who were seen in bikinis at vacation destinations. He would befriend his victims and cleverly drug them, murder them and steal their belongings.

Also Read: Inspector Zende trailer [WATCH]: Manoj Bajpayee hunts Jim Sarbh in thrilling cat-and-mouse chase