India's Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina's show to stream on both Netflix and YouTube; check date

New Delhi:

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 is all set to stream simultaneously on both Netflix and YouTube, and he explained why. The comedian also hinted at a brand-new stand-up comedy special that is currently in development.

India's Got Latent Season 2: When and where to watch

India's Got Latent Season 2 will premiere on June 20, 2026, at 7 pm IST. In a first for the show, it will be simulcast on both Netflix and YouTube, allowing viewers to watch it across platforms. New episodes will be released every two weeks.

Explaining the reason why, Samay and his team hilariously proved a point - the same content will be available on YouTube due to brand loyalty. It's releasing on Netflix for people who wish to watch it with no ads and 'zero comments'. Watch the video here:

Over the past few years, Samay Raina has built a massive fan following with his comedy style and unfiltered humour. His digital content and live performances have consistently drawn huge audiences, while his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show once again highlighted his popularity.

Do read: Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' comeback show hits 11 million views in under a day; what he said about Sunil Pal

What was Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy?

The controversy began in January 2025 when Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, appeared as a guest in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During the episode, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark triggered massive outrage online, with many accusing the influencer of crossing the line in the name of comedy. In the wake of the backlash, the episode was taken down from YouTube following the intervention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The controversy soon escalated into a legal matter, with a police complaint being filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina and fellow panellists Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Also read: Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parent' remark: 'Woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha'