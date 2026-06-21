India's Got Latent 2 X Reactions: How internet users react to new season of Samay Raina's comedy talent show

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has returned with the second season of his comedy talent show India's Got Latent. This time, the show premiered simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 7 PM. Notably, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh joined the panel as guests. The duo are gearing up for the release of their upcoming spy thriller film Alpha, which is set to release on July 3, 2026.

As soon as the new season premiered, clips and highlights started circulating widely on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), garnering attention. While a section of viewers appreciated the show's entertaining format, others felt it no longer carries the same raw, unfiltered humour that made the first season so popular.

Let's find out how X users are reacting to India's Got Latent 2.

India's Got Latent 2 X Reactions

One X user praised the show’s format and expressed respect for it for giving a contestant his moment. He wrote, "India’s Got Latent gave a deserving talent his moment. Sukrut Deo's drunk-character act was so brilliantly awful that you couldn’t look away. And when he got emotional at the end, it said everything about his journey. Respect, man. This is why we love India’s Got Latent (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @XZX_SLIPKNOT)An X post about India's Got Latent 2.

Another user commented that Samay Raina seemed to be holding himself back, saying, "He kind of filtered himself too much on the show i feel but i think being the first show he wanted to keep it normal, but i think banging episodes coming soon (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @OPPA_2)An X post about India's Got Latent 2.

More about India's Got Latent 2

For the unversed, India's Got Latent 2 was announced with a cryptic post from Netflix India featuring Samay Raina's bodyguard, asking users to react using neembu mirchi (lemon and spice) emojis in the comments. The post sparked buzz among users about its release timeline.

However, Samay later took to his Instagram Stories to share the release date and timing of the premiere episode, also revealing the special guests.

Also Read: India's Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina's show to stream on both Netflix and YouTube; check date