Imtiaz Ali returns with romantic series O Saathi Re, starring Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary

Netflix is set to bring a new romantic drama, O Saathi Re, to its platform on December 4. Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. Directed by his brother Arif Ali, it explores the complexities of love and relationships through the story of a couple going through a divorce.

Imtiaz Ali explores unequal love in O Saathi Re

Unlike conventional romantic dramas, O Saathi Re looks at relationships where love may not always be equal. The series follows its characters as they deal with personal desires, identity, emotional differences and changing equations. It also examines how power dynamics can shape a relationship and why letting go can sometimes become part of loving someone.

Talking about the series, Imtiaz Ali described it as a contemporary love story with a nostalgic touch. He also spoke about the central theme and the characters' journey.

He said, “O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We’ve had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn’t have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it .”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, “Romance is such a loved genre and yet so under served in the series format. After Musafir Cafe, we are extremely excited to bring our next offering in the romance genre - Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re. The complexity of this romance is what sets it apart as it takes something as familiar as love and sees it through the lens of a dynamic that always exists in a love story, raising a never asked question - is all love truly ever equal? Imtiaz has always had a wonderful understanding of people and the emotions that drive them and this love story through his lens of finding the deeper meaning in the everyday is something we can't wait for the audience to discover. After our wonderful partnership with him for Amar Singh Chamkila, there is something very special about seeing him bring his distinct storytelling sensibility to his next long-form series. With an incredible cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, Imtiaz has created a world where every character brings a unique perspective to the story.”

Imtiaz Ali's return to the romance genre

Imtiaz Ali has directed several popular romantic films, including Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal. His upcoming project, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is also among his recent film ventures. With O Saathi Re, he turns to the series format to tell another story about love, relationships and human emotions.

The series is created and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, with Arif Ali at the helm. The writing team includes Imtiaz Ali, Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia. Nidhi Sethia is also the creative producer.

The project is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Films. Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More of Shoot at Site serve as executive producers.

O Saathi Re will premiere on December 4, 2026, on Netflix.

ALSO READ:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari bring Yeh Prem Mol Liya team to Kapil Sharma's show; when and where to watch