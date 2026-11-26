The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re is out, offering a glimpse into a story that explores relationships, separation and divorce. The filmmaker has now spoken about the thought behind the series, explaining how the idea came from his interest in the way people value someone more when they are about to let them go. He discussed the inspiration in a conversation with Anmol Jamwal on his YouTube channel Tried And Refused Productions.

Speaking about the central idea, Ali said, "When you let go voluntarily and by choice, that does not mean that that person is not going to be dear to you. In fact, he or she might become more dear in the process of actually saying bye. See, that is what the show is about."

How Kishore Kumar's O Saathi Re inspired the story

Ali revealed that the idea took shape during a meeting at the Netflix office, where a project involving a song was being discussed. He said he was particularly drawn to Kishore Kumar's O Saathi Re, which he considers one of the strongest emotional expressions he has seen on screen.

While thinking about the song, the filmmaker began exploring the idea of a husband and wife parting ways and developing a deeper sense of affection during the process. Rather than focusing only on the end of a marriage, he wanted to look at what happens to the emotions between two people when they decide to separate.

Imtiaz Ali on love, separation and divorce

During the conversation, Ali also reflected on why people often miss someone more after they are gone. He referred to the tendency to take people for granted when they are around and recognise their importance when they leave. The filmmaker connected the thought to poetry and literature, mentioning Percy Bysshe Shelley's line, "We look before and after, and pine for what is not", and Shakespeare's "Parting is such sweet sorrow". He said such ideas often find their way into his writing.

Ali also spoke about how divorce remains a difficult subject, even though it has become more common. He pointed out that separation does not always involve anger or animosity between a couple. "Sometimes there is a feeling of the growth of some fondness," he said, adding that it is not easy to let go of the instinct to take care of someone with whom you have shared your life.

More deets about the series

Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is directed by his brother, Arif Ali. Produced by Window Seat Films, the show has Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar on board as producers. It features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

O Saathi Re will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

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O Saathi Re trailer: Imtiaz Ali explores a complicated love story with Aditi, Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary