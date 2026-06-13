Ikka OTT release date out: When and where to watch Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's reunion film

New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna as the makers of their upcoming film Ikka announced its release date on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The film marks the reunion of both actors after 29 years, following the 1997 film Border.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the crime thriller Ikka will be made available to stream on Netflix from July 10, 2026, onwards. It must be noted that the film was announced during Netflix's India lineup slate event, which was held in Mumbai in February this year.

Ikka release date out

Sharing the release date poster, Netflix India on Instagram wrote, "Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega Watch Ikka, out 10 July, only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

What is the story of Ikka?

According to Netflix, Ikka revolves around the story of a respected and honest lawyer who is forced to defend a murder accused, a man whose career he had once famously destroyed. This unexpected case pushes him to use every possible strategy, ethical or not, in order to win. If he fails, he risks losing everything that matters to him.

Have a look at the official trailer below:

All about Ikka's cast

Apart from Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the film also stars Tillotama Shome as a strong public prosecutor determined to deliver justice, while Dia Mirza plays a devoted wife and mother trying to keep her family together. It also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

What did Ikka director Siddharth P Malhotra say about the film?

Speaking about the film, Ikka director Siddharth P Malhotra shared, "As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years. In fact, it was one of the first stories I ever wanted to bring to the screen. What drew me to IKKA was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice."

He also added, "To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special. Having Sunny Deol step into the role of a lawyer, a character space audiences have so loved him in, alongside such phenomenal performers, felt like everything coming together at the right time. After the incredible journey of Maharaj, it has been wonderful to collaborate with Netflix once again on a film that is deeply emotional, character-driven and rooted in powerful storytelling."

Ikka premieres on July 10, 2026, only on Netflix.

Also Read: Ikka Netflix release: What to know about Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol's reunion film