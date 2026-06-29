Ikaa trailer is out now; Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna promise an intense courtroom face-off | Watch

New Delhi:

Netflix has dropped the trailer of Ikaa, its upcoming courtroom drama starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film goes beyond legal arguments to tell a story about family, relationships and the difficult choices people are forced to make when everything they value is on the line.

Sunny Deol plays Arjun Mehra, a lawyer known for standing by what he believes is right. This is embodied in the dialogue, 'Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai.'

Ikka plot: Ties of family and conflict in court

The plot takes a completely different direction when he takes up the defense of Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, in a highly publicized attempt to murder case. In the midst of the legal process, there is confusion in distinguishing between his personal and professional life, causing him to question his values.

Another character who is introduced in the trailer is Tillotama Shome as Madhura Banerjee, a prosecutor who wants to prove her case in court. Dia Mirza acts as Avantika, wife of Arjun. Their lives are turned upside down during the course of legal proceedings. Instead of being limited to courtroom debates, it seems that the film is going to be all about how one case affects the lives of everyone involved.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast opens up about the film

Speaking about the project, Sunny Deol said, 'Ikka is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience Ikka.'

Dia Mirza said, 'Avantika is someone who brings warmth, strength, and stability to those around her, even when life becomes increasingly uncertain.'

Tillotama Shome shared, 'I'm delighted to be part of a story like this and thrilled that it will reach audiences around the world through Netflix.'

Akshaye Khanna sends a message to fans

While Akshaye Khanna skipped the trailer launch, he sent across a voice message saying, 'Kuch mulaqatein stage par nahi ho sakti. Agar ho gayi, to zalzalaa aa sakta hai! Isiliye IKKA aur main ab sirf Netflix ki screen par milenge, 10 July ko. Taiyaar rehna.'

Also featuring Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ikaa is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, produced by Alchemy Films, and will begin streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Also Read: Ikka Netflix release: What to know about Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol's reunion film