IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack trailer: Vijay Varma's limited series to tell story of India's longest plane hijack

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah, is all set to premiere on Netflix. The trailer of the limited series, which is set to release on August 29, was unveiled by the streamer on Monday. The series is adapted from the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. In the series, Vijay Varma will be seen playing the role of a pilot.

Watch the trailer here:

''7 days. 188 lives onboard. A nation’s worst nightmare. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!'' the streamer wrote along with the trailer.

IC 814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack will be out on Netflix on August 29.

