Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut to Kangana's 'Emergency' and 'Dopahiya' – OTT movies-series releasing this March March's OTT releases feature a mix of highly anticipated films and series, including Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut Nadaniyaan, Kangana's Emergency, Dopahiya, and more, offering a diverse range of content for every viewer.

March brings exciting OTT releases, and one of the most talked-about films is Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut. The film, which portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Emergency period of the 1970s, was released in theatres on January 17 but struggled at the box office, earning Rs 18.17 crores. Despite mixed reviews, Emergency will make its OTT debut on Netflix on March 17. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Bhumika Chawla, Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhary, offering a politically charged look at a turbulent period in India’s history.

In addition to Emergency, March is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts, with several big-ticket films and series making their way to popular streaming platforms. Among the highly anticipated releases is the debut film from Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. His film, Nadaniyaan, is set to release on Netflix on March 7, marking his entry into the film industry. The month also promises a variety of content, including rural dramas, political thrillers, and historical series, offering something for every type of viewer.

The much-awaited film Nadaniyaan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, is set to release on Netflix on March 7. This film marks Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how he fares in his first outing. Alongside this, the same day will see the release of Dopahiya on Amazon Prime Video. This new series, like the hit show Panchayat, is set in a rural backdrop and is expected to tug at the heartstrings of its viewers. The cast features renowned actors such as Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Srivastav, Shivani Raghuwanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

Additionally, Sony Liv will be streaming the historical drama The Waking of a Nation on March 7. The series revolves around the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, exploring its profound impact on the nation’s history.

On March 14, Amazon Prime Video will release the much-anticipated film Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has been receiving praise for his previous performance in I Want to Talk, and this movie promises to delve into the complexities of father-daughter relationships, marking another strong role for Bachchan.

On March 17, Netflix will drop Emergency, a political drama based on the Emergency period in India, adding another significant title to its library.

Hotstar's Canada series, which will be released on March 21, promises intense crime drama set in Canada, featuring high-octane action sequences and showcasing the dominance of the Indian community in the country.

Lastly, Azad, starring Rasha Thadani, is also set to release on Netflix in March, though the exact release date remains unannounced. This film is expected to create a buzz when it hits the platform.

With a diverse range of genres, March’s OTT releases are sure to cater to all tastes, offering something for every viewer.