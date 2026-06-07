How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing on Jio Hotstar after its OTT release? Let's find out

New Delhi:

Recently, Dhurandhar 2, this year's most successful film, was released on the popular OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Following its box-office success, this spy thriller starring superstar Ranveer Singh is performing remarkably well on OTT and is currently trending at the number one spot.

However, another older film on Jio Hotstar is also holding its place in the top trending list and giving Dhurandhar: The Revenge tough competition. Let's find out which movie is being discussed here.

It is Jolly LLB 3!

The film discussed in this article was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. It won hearts and achieved box-office success thanks to its brilliant storyline and the powerful performances of its cast. Currently, this courtroom drama is trending strongly on Jio Hotstar; the film is Jolly LLB 3.

Yes, Jolly LLB 3 was recently made available for streaming on Jio Hotstar in addition to Netflix. Since then, the movie has maintained its dominance on OTT and has consistently trended in the top 10. At present, Jolly LLB 3 is trending at number 7 on Jio Hotstar.

Although there is a significant gap in the trending figures between Dhurandhar 2 and Jolly LLB 3, if you look at Jio Hotstar's list of Top 10 Must-Watch Thrillers, you will find that Jolly LLB 3 is a film worth watching alongside Ranveer's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is worth noting that actors such as Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas and Gajraj played pivotal roles in Jolly LLB 3.

Box office report

You can easily gauge the popularity of Jolly LLB 3 by looking at its commercial performance. The film grossed Rs 113 crore at the domestic box office, while its worldwide earnings stood at Rs 166 crore.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, alongwith by R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Helmed by director Aditya Dhar, the film turned out to be an incredibly successful action film, both at the domestic as well as international level. Dhurandhar: The Revenge allegedly made Rs 1,149 crore net at home and Rs 1,813 crore or more worldwide.

Also Read: Bandar box office collection: Did Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's film benefit from weekend?