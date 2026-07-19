When is House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 releasing in India? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 3, which premiered on June 21, 2026, has been generating massive buzz among fans. So far, four episodes have aired, keeping viewers hooked with intense power struggles, shocking twists and breathtaking battles. Created by Ryan J Condal and George RR Martin, the series serves as a prequel to HBO's hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

As anticipation builds for Episode 5, viewers in India are eagerly waiting to know when it will be available to stream. Read on to find out the release date, time and streaming details for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5.

When is House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 releasing in India?

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. For viewers in India, the episode will be made available to stream at 6:30 am IST on Monday, July 20.

Sharing the preview video of House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5, the makers wrote, "The fight for the throne is far from over. Stream new episodes of House of the Dragon, Sundays at 9pm on HBO Max." Take a look below:

What happened in the House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4?

The House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4 focuses on Lord Ormund Hightower and his growing influence. In Tumbleton, a Hightower soldier assaults Kat, Hugh's wife. After the incident, Ormund punishes the soldier by ordering his castration.

Meanwhile, Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower arrive at Harrenhal to find it destroyed. Daemon Targaryen finally finds Rhaena, while Alicent Hightower learns that Helaena is pregnant.

The biggest twist comes at the end when Ormund reveals his plan to put Prince Daeron on the Iron Throne. He also forces Daeron to execute Kat's brother, despite previously sparing him.

What is House of the Dragon about?

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series. The show chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen. It features Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke in key roles.

Also Read: House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 breakdown, IMDb rating and X reactions