House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 breakdown, IMDb rating and X reactions

New Delhi:

Four episodes into HBO's House of the Dragon Season 3, the show has reached its midpoint. Episode 4, titled Tumbleton, shifts its focus away from the battlefield and towards what happens when Ormund Hightower's forces settle in a Reach town. The online response has been divided. While several reviewers praised the episode's slower, more grounded look at civilians and Ormund's growing villain arc, others felt it lacked the intensity of the previous episodes.

The latest instalment also has the lowest IMDb rating (7.7) of the season so far. Let's have a look at the all the facets one by one.

House of the Dragon season 3 recap

Season 3 opened with Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood and featured the Battle of the Gullet, a naval clash in which Triarchy forces attacked Corlys Velaryon's blockade of King's Landing. Prince Jacaerys and Princess Baela joined the battle on dragonback just before Rhaena arrived on Sheepstealer. The episode ended with Jace and his dragon, Vermax, being struck by Triarchy bowmen, resulting in their deaths.

The season has moved at a rapid pace since then. Otto Hightower, Jasper Wylde, Simon Strong and Lorent Marbrand all died within the first two episodes. By Episode 3, Rhaenyra was struggling to govern rather than wage war against the Greens. At King's Landing, she faced an empty treasury, a starving population, a High Septon who refused to anoint her, and pressure from Corlys to legitimise his illegitimate sons.

She responded by publicly shaming the nobles hoarding food at a 'special feast' and redistributed supplies seized by the Gold Cloaks. Meanwhile, in the Reach, Ormund Hightower captured Tumbleton and parted ways with a young squire whom he claimed was Daeron Targaryen, Alicent's unseen youngest son.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 summary

Episode 4 largely follows Lord Ormund Hightower, one of the most powerful men in the Seven Kingdoms and the head of House Hightower. In Tumbleton, Hightower soldiers are quartered with local families. One soldier, Garrick, assaults a young woman named Kat, Hugh's wife, leading to a violent confrontation. After the soldier is injured, the family seeks justice from Tumbleton's lord and lady, who present the accusations to Ormund and Daeron. Ormund sides with the townspeople and orders the soldier to be castrated.

At Harrenhal, Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower arrive to find the garrison already destroyed. Elsewhere, Aegon and Larys are reduced to manual labour among the smallfolk. Daemon, while searching for Rhaena, loses control of Caraxes, who drags him to a cave where Rhaena has been hiding. Back at court, Alicent discovers that Helaena is pregnant.

The biggest twist arrives in the closing moments of the episode, when Ormund's true plan is revealed. He intends to place Daeron on the Iron Throne because the young prince is entirely under his influence. He also forces Daeron to execute Kat's brother, despite having previously pardoned him.

X users react to House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4

Reactions to Episode 4 have been sharply divided. Some viewers described it as the weakest episode of the season, with one fan arguing that the writers are 'completely abandoning the tension from Fire & Blood for the sake of pacing' and questioning whether Ryan Condal had 'lost the plot.'

Others had the opposite reaction. One viewer called it 'the best episode of the season so far', adding that the ending left them 'in tears.'

Fans also focused on Helaena's pregnancy, suggesting it poses 'a direct threat to Rhaenyra's heir.' Another discussion centred on Seasmoke's interaction with Syrax, with viewers debating whether the dragon's behaviour reflected jealousy or lingering resentment connected to Laenor.

Have a look at some other X reactions here:

It is significant to note that the next episode will be released on Monday, July 20, 2026 in India.

Also Read: House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Know the exact India release time of the Game of Thrones prequel