House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Know the exact India release time of the Game of Thrones prequel

New Delhi:

Fans are heading back to Westeros this weekend as House of the Dragon returns with its third season. The latest chapter picks up after the explosive events of Season 2, with the Targaryen civil war escalating and both sides preparing for what promises to be an even bloodier fight for the Iron Throne.

The Game of Thrones prequel has remained one of HBO's biggest titles since its debut in 2022. However, viewers have had to be patient for the next instalment. Between its massive battle sequences, elaborate sets and extensive visual effects work, the series has taken almost two years to return to screens.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: When and where to watch

The first episode of House Of The Dragon Season 3 is currently streaming in India on JioHotstar. The finale episode is scheduled for August 9, and will be released on August 10 in India.

Just like the previous season, Season 3 will feature eight episodes. Showrunner Ryan Condal had earlier said that the decision to move away from the 10-episode format used in Season 1 was made to create a tighter and more focused narrative.

The new season premieres on June 21 in the United States and June 22 in India. New episodes will continue to drop every week.

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode schedule

June 21: Episode 1

June 28: Episode 2

July 5: Episode 3

July 12: Episode 4

July 19: Episode 5

July 26: Episode 6

August 2: Episode 7

August 9: Episode 8

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 3

Viewers in the US can stream the series on HBO Max or watch it on HBO. In India, the latest season will be available on JioHotstar starting June 22.

What time will the episodes of House of the Dragon 3 release in India?

Episodes will debut on HBO and HBO Max at 9 pm ET every Sunday. For Indian audiences, that translates to 6:30 am IST every Monday, when each new episode will become available on JioHotstar.

Also read: OTT releases this week [June 22-27]: House of the Dragon 3, Gram Chikitsalay 2, Lock Upp: Season 2 and more