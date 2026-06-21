June 21, 2026
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  4. House of the Dragon 3 Release Date, Time in India: When to stream new season of Emma D'Arcy's epic action show

House of the Dragon 3 Release Date, Time in India: When to stream new season of Emma D'Arcy's epic action show

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres globally on June 21, 2026. However, viewers in India will have to wait a little longer to watch the new season starring Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke. Here's everything you need to know about its release date and streaming time in India.

Know the House of the Dragon 3 release date and timings in India.
Know the House of the Dragon 3 release date and timings in India. Image Source : Instagram/ @emmaziadarcy
New Delhi:

The third season of HBO Max's hit series House of the Dragon is all set to premiere online. Starring Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke, the new season of the epic fantasy drama will debut worldwide on June 21, 2026. However, viewers in India will have to wait a little longer, as the show will become available on June 22, 2026, due to the time difference.

Here's a look at the release time of House of the Dragon Season 3 in India.

House of the Dragon 3 release date and time in India

According to reports, House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on June 21, 2026, at 6 PM PT. In India, the episode will be available for streaming at 6:30 AM IST on June 22, 2026, due to the time difference.

Watch the final trailer of House of the Dragon 3 below:

Also Read: House of the Dragon Season 3 final trailer hints at intense war, dragons and betrayal | Watch

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