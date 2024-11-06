American series based on US presidential elections that made Netflix the OTT giant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM House of Cards is based on US Presidential elections

Wednesday was the day of the presidential elections in America. The people of America expressed their trust in former President Donald Trump and made him the President for the second time. Trump even thanked the public after winning the elections. Donald, who also defied the bullet of a gun, didn't have it easy to reach the President's chair this time. And while the new US President is beaming in glory, let's talk about the American series that showed the unfiltered and raw side of the US presidential elections.

'House of Cards' does it all!

The OTT series 'House of Cards', released on Netflix in 2013, exposed the layers of American politics. In this series, Oscar winner actor Kevin Spacey played the lead character named Frank Underwood. The series is based on American politics. In which the lead character dreams of becoming the President of America and pursues his dream.

What is the whole story of the series?

The story of the 'House of Cards' series revolves around the White House of America. It takes a keen look at American politics. Also, to reach the President's chair, one has to climb the stairs of 'murder, deception, lies and fraud'. The series starts with the nomination of the new President. In which tricks are used to not give a big post to an MP-level leader and he has to be satisfied with a small post. After this, this hero of the series turns the tables of politics in such a way that the whole of politics is shaken. The series was loved by the people. Also, it created history by winning 7 Emmy Awards.

This series made Netflix the king of OTT

The series released in 2013 was a super hit. This was the time when the trace of OTT was very limited and was far beyond the reach of common people. But 'House of Cards' even made Netflix a super hit OTT platform. This series won 7 Emmy Awards and won more than 220 international awards. 'House of Cards' has also got the highest rating on IMDb- 8.6 out of 10. Kevin Spacey, Mitchell Gill and Robin Wright played the lead roles in the series.

