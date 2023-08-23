Hip Hop India: Rapper King to feature as celebrity judge on show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM rapper king to feature as celebrity judge on Hip Hop India

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'Hip Hop India', which recently announced the Top 6 contestants, will feature rapper King of 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' fame as a celebrity judge.

The upcoming episode of the show will also reveal the super semifinalists.

Talking about the show, King praised the makers and said, 'Hip Hop India' has proven to be the perfect launchpad for the underground hip-hop dance community, bringing them to the fore and giving budding and extremely talented dancers a platform to showcase their skills. As an individual, I really relate to hitting glory from the gullies! The passion, the jaw-dropping performances, and the sincerity with which these dancers take the art form is something that struck a chord with me."

"Can't wait to witness their performances live in action of the Top 6 and for viewers of Amazon miniTV to see these guys shine,'' he added.

About the show Hip Hop India

Judged by choreographer Remo D'Souza and actress Nora Fatehi, the show has witnessed some of the most renowned dancers like Bboy Tornado, Kansas City's Fikshun, and Tushar Shetty from Nalasopara.

'Hip Hop India' streams on Amazon miniTV.

