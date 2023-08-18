Hip Hop India: Judge Remo D'Souza walks out during episode; here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remo D'Souza along with Nora Fatehi judge Hip Hop India

In the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'Hip Hop India' viewers will witness why the show's judge Remo D'Souza walked out from the sets. A video was uploaded by Amazon miniTV on its social media platforms featuring the judge walking out from the set. However, the video has now been deleted by the streamer.

Why did Remo walk out of the sets?

The 49-year-old choreographer walked out of the due for his indecisiveness in evaluating and picking between the dancers given that all of them will be seen crafting stellar performances.

This dance reality show has given a platform of glory to some of the most talented underground Hip Hop dancers across the streets of India and is judged by Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi.

This week in ‘Hip Hop India’, the battle for the top 6 will continue across all three categories, which leads the judges to leave their seats. While three finalists were announced in the previous episode, the battle continues to baffle the judges this week, making it difficult for them to make their decision to shortlist the participants.

About the show

Dance guests, Tushar from Mumbai's Nalasopara and Kansas City fame Fik-shun continue to encourage the participants, while Remo D'Souza will be seen saying that he will not be able to evaluate and pick between such amazing dancers. The promo ends with him saying, “Ye mere se nahi hoga, I am OUT”.

The upcoming episode will showcase the battles between Himanshu and Anshika in the Solo category, UGH & One Think Crew in the Group category, along with Ashmit & Steve and Mohit & Gaurav in the Group category.

‘Hip Hop India’ streams exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

