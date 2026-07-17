Heartstopper Forever out on Netflix; here's what X users say about Kit Connor-Joe Locke's final instalment

New Delhi:

Kit Connor and Joe Locke's much-awaited romantic drama Heartstopper Forever finally premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2026. The feature film marks the conclusion of the beloved three-season comedy-drama series Heartstopper. Directed by Wash Westmoreland, the film has already received positive reactions from viewers who have finished watching it.

Heartstopper Forever follows Nick and Charlie as they face a new phase in their relationship, as Nick prepares for university and Charlie navigates life at school. As distance and change test their bond, they try to keep their relationship strong. Read on to find out what X users are saying about it.

X users react to Heartstopper Forever

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are seemingly positive, with fans praising the film's emotional storyline and heartfelt ending. While many lauded the movie for beautifully concluding Nick and Charlie's journey, others expressed disappointment that there will be no more seasons or films in the Heartstopper universe.

One user wrote, "just finished heartstopper forever. gonna miss our little family so much, it was truly amazing to be on that journey". Another added, "heartstopper forever is making me sob my eyes out at 5:30am. genuinely the most beautiful ending to a beautiful story <3 kit and joe better come back 50 years from now to play grandpa nick and Charlie."

One X post read, "heartstopper was such a big and important part of my life and it brought me so much joy and made me meet some of my best friends and now it’s over and there’s no more seasons no more movie no more volumes i don’t know what to do with myself."

See more X reactions below:

Heartstopper Forever: Trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer of Heartstopper Forever on June 16, 2026, across social media. YouTube's logline reads, "Heartstopper Forever comes to Netflix on July 17. In this final film Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?" Take a look below:

Heartstopper Forever: Cast

Apart from Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the film also stars William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, Leila Khan, and Anna Maxwell Martin in key roles.

More about Heartstopper Forever

The film is created and written by Alice Oseman. Heartstopper is based on Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name, which she created, wrote, and illustrated. Before the film, the story was adapted into the Heartstopper comedy-drama series, which spans three seasons and is also available to stream on Netflix.

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