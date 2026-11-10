HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series gets release date; know when you can stream it

HBO's much-awaited Harry Potter series has finally got a release date. The first season of the TV adaptation, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will feature a new cast as it brings the popular story back to the screen. The series will premiere internationally on December 25, 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce its release date in India.

Harry Potter series OTT release: When and where to watch

Based on JK Rowling's bestselling book series, the upcoming HBO adaptation will premiere internationally on December 25, 2026, on HBO Max. However, as per reports, viewers in India will be able to watch the series on JioHotstar a day later, December 26.

Sharing the announcement posters, JioHotstar International on Instagram wrote, "Wands at the ready. The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres December 25 on HBO Max on JioHotstar. #HarryPotterHBO (sic)." Take a look:

The first season will feature eight episodes, with reports suggesting that all episodes will be available to stream together. The series will revisit the events of the first book, introducing viewers to Harry's journey from an ordinary life to discovering his identity as a wizard.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series teaser trailer

For the unversed, the makers dropped the official teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series on September 2, giving viewers a glimpse of beloved characters from the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Professor Severus Snape. Watch the teaser trailer below:

Who plays Harry Potter in the HBO series?

The upcoming series features fresh faces, with Dominic McLaughlin playing the role of Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley.

The trio will be joined by several familiar faces. John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will portray Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will appear as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid.

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