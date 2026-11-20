The wait is over for fans of Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora. Season 2 of the comedy series has started streaming on Netflix from November 20. The new season brings back Bhuvan's much-loved characters, including Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho.

This time, Titu Mama finds himself dealing with an Rs 11 crore loss. Just when he hopes to put his troubles behind him, another problem comes knocking. He decides to mend his relationship with his in-laws, but the plan soon turns into another series of complications. The big question is whether Titu Mama will finally find the treasure or end up in even more trouble. The new season also introduces Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife. Her entry adds a new dynamic to the family, with Kavita being someone who can see through Titu Mama's explanations.

Dhindora Season 2: Release time, episodes

Dhindora Season 2 has released on Netflix, adding to the weekend OTT release slate. There are about eight episodes in the second season, ranging between 27-37 minutes.

Dhindora Season 2: Cast, director and other details

Bhuvan Bam returns to play multiple characters in the series. Alongside him, Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami. The new season is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, while the writing credits go to Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal and Chetan Dange. Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam have produced the series.

Speaking about the new season, Bhuvan said, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications! Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

Sanjeeda Sheikh also spoke about playing Kavita Mami and her equation with Titu Mama. She said, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

For director Sneha Shetty Kohli, the season also marks her directorial debut. Talking about the experience, she said, "One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me."

Dhindora Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

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