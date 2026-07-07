Harshad Chopda rushes to confront Shreya Kalra after Shivangi Joshi is left in tears on Lock Upp season 2

New Delhi:

The reality show Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines lately due to frequent arguments and controversies. A major altercation recently unfolded on the show after actress Shivangi Joshi was reduced to tears following an interaction with influencer Shreya Kalra. Seeing Shivangi in tears left her friend and former co-star Harshad Chopda furious, prompting him to confront Shreya. Here's what happened next.

Harshad Chopda rushes to confront Shreya

In a viral clip from Lock Upp 2, Shivangi is seen breaking down in front of Harshad Chopda. She explains that she had genuinely asked Shreya if she was feeling unwell, but Shreya allegedly responded rudely. Hurt by the exchange, Shivangi broke down in tears in front of Harshad and Akanksha Chamola. Seeing her upset, an angry Harshad immediately rushed to confront Shreya. Shivangi and Akanksha managed to stop him, but the commotion soon drew the attention of the other contestants.

Shivangi and Harshad have worked together before

Harshad Chopda has been a part of the television industry for nearly two decades. He has played lead roles in popular shows such as Bepannaah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and has won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor multiple times. He also shared screen space with Shivangi Joshi in the romantic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

What is the concept of Lock Upp 2?

Lock Upp 2 is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The reality show features 14 celebrity contestants living together in a prison-themed setting, completely cut off from the outside world. Stripped of their everyday comforts, they are forced to make difficult choices while navigating tasks, alliances, and conflicts. The show streams on Netflix.

Lock Upp 2 contestants

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa - Season 2, reality TV show by Netflix. The director/choreographer is the host of the show along with actor, director and producer Riteish Deshmukh and 15 participants have taken part in the show so far.

These are, Sunita Ahuja, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akansha Chaudhary, Harshad Chopra, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain Grover and Shilpa Shinde.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is available on Netflix; weekly episodes will be released on Saturdays to Wednesdays, every week at 8 PM.

Also Read: Internet reminds Shreya Kalra of her BF's supporting role after 'flop' remark on Shivangi Joshi and Harshad