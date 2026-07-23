'I love her the way I love my…': Harshad Chopda hits back at Shilpa Shinde over 'love birds' remark

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 has been grabbing viewers' attention with its heated arguments and dramatic moments. Recently, Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, entered the show as a wildcard contestant. In the July 22 episode, another heated argument broke out between Harshad Chopda and Shilpa Shinde after the latter once again referred to him and Shivangi Joshi as "love birds".

Harshad Chopda hits back at Shilpa Shinde over 'love birds' remark

The argument began when Harshad Chopda asked for the gym mat on which Shilpa Shinde was sleeping. When she refused to give it to him, the situation escalated. Harshad accused Shilpa of taking the privilege of sleeping on the gym mat instead of the floor, while also repeatedly referring to him and Shivangi as "love birds".

He then said, "We all know who we are. Everyone does. Has she ever been friends with anyone?" He further added, "What will people think about us? Ma'am (Shivangi's mother) trusts me. She knows that I'm her friend. Think about our families at least. They worry about us. She's supposed to get married. Don't spread rumours about her."

Clarifying his statement, Harshad said, "I am her friend. Her mother trusts me. I love her the way I love my sister, my late mother and my father. Think about her, at least." In response, Shilpa said, "When Riteish used the word 'girlfriend', why didn't they protest? He should have said she's like a sister to him and that her mother had asked him to take care of her."

After which, Apoorva Makhija was later seen mentioning that Harshad is in his 'Kabir Singh' mode.

Lock Upp 2: When and where to stream

For the unversed, the second season of reality show, Lock Upp, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. It premiered with 15 original contestants.

Also Read: Lock Upp gets a new wildcard as Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid enters the show, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'