Harshad Chopda faces backlash after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp season 2 promo

New Delhi:

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has kept people has continued to capture viewers' attention. After the Mondya episode, the makers released a promo in which Harshad Chopda has come under fire after a viral clip showed him making an obscene gesture towards fellow contestant Shreya Kalra during a heated argument inside Lock Upp 2.

While the fight began between Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda's reaction during the confrontation has now landed him in the middle of a controversy.

Food dispute turns into a major confrontation in Lock Upp 2

The controversy stems from an altercation that initially had nothing to do with Harshad. The promo shows Shreya Kalra and her gang leader, Shivangi Joshi, getting into an argument over food. The contestants have been divided into two groups led by Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola, and the competition between the gangs has intensified. Shivangi's team has enjoyed a strong run so far, winning tasks and remaining safe throughout the week.

In the promo, a disagreement breaks out between Shreya and Shivangi regarding food arrangements inside the house. While Shreya expresses her wish to eat separately, Shivangi asks her to sit with the gang and eat with them. The conversation soon escalates into a heated argument. As the two continue to disagree, the atmosphere inside the house becomes increasingly tense, drawing the attention of other contestants.

Harshad's reaction triggers online backlash

As the argument intensifies, Harshad Chopda steps into the discussion and asks Shreya to listen to Shivangi and follow her instructions as the gang leader. However, Shreya makes it clear that she does not want him involved in the matter and asks him not to interfere.

It is at this point that the situation takes an unexpected turn. The promo shows Harshad losing his temper and making a middle finger gesture towards Shreya before walking away. Although the clip lasts only a few moments, it immediately became the focal point of the promo and soon started circulating across social media platforms.

The clip was later shared on X, where many users strongly criticised the actor's behaviour. Several viewers labelled Harshad a 'manchild', while others argued that his actions were immature and inappropriate. Some users even demanded that he be removed from the show, claiming that such behaviour should not be tolerated.

The latest incident has only added another chapter to the ongoing tensions inside the house. While some viewers have condemned Harshad's actions, others believe the promo may not reveal the complete context behind the confrontation.

Watch the video here:

About Lock Upp season 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 has entered a crucial phase where every decision, argument and alliance can impact a contestant's journey. Viewers continue to debate Harshad Chopda's actions, and the drama inside the house is only expected to intensify. Adding to the excitement, a new wildcard entry is also set to enter the competition, bringing fresh twists and challenges for the contestants.

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Thursday to Saturday at 8 pm.

Also read: Shreya Kalra calls out Ram Kapoor over 'kissing' incident on Lock Upp; Gautami Kapoor defends