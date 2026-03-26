Harry Potter Series first promo: What fans are saying about the new Dominic McLaughlin's version

New Delhi:

The first-ever promo of the Harry Potter series was unveiled last night, on March 25. And the internet is divided, as expected. While some lauded the new series's detailing and compared it to JK Rowling's book, others thought Daniel Radcliffe's films were better. As the world continues to watch the promo, let's take a look at fan reactions to the teaser.

Harry Potter Series promo: Fan reactions

On Tuesday night, Dominic McLaughlin appeared as Harry Potter in the first-ever promo of the series. Fans got a glimpse of the key cast, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Comments on Instagram reads: "This is beautiful yes OG is OG! But this is soooo nostalgic", "Looks like a more detailed story this time and bro the music is [fire emoji]", "THIS IS ABOUT TO CHANGE LIVES!!! Again!!!", "Idk it’s still the original cast for me… I want to like the new one and hope I do, but it’s so hard with the OGs ingrained in my mind and heart", "Im gonna have to watch but the originals are just too special", "The problem with this show is that it is remaking such an iconic series. The original casting was so perfect. I’m not sure audiences will be able to separate the two or if they will be telling themselves every scene “that’s not Harry. That’s not Ron", "I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this. I feel happiness and kindness. We really miss that time, and we need it now. And it’s not just because we’ve grown up, but because the world has changed. People have changed. But Hogwarts hasn’t — it stayed the same. Wow.. it’s so perfect, all this details", and others. Watch the promo of the upcoming series here:

Harry Potter series: Cast and production team

The casting announcements give a better sense of where this series is headed. Dominic McLaughlin takes on Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The wider cast includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn stepping in as Lucius Malfoy.

Among the supporting roles, Leo Earley plays Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni is Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah appears as Lavender Brown. Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby come in as Petunia and Vernon Dursley, while Bertie Carvel takes on Cornelius Fudge. At Hogwarts, John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer appears as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu steps into Severus Snape’s role, and Nick Frost portrays Rubeus Hagrid. Luke Thallon features as Quirinus Quirrell, with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

On the production front, the series is written by Francesca Gardiner, Laura Neal, and Martha Hillier, with Adriano Goldman handling cinematography. As the show takes shape, the focus now is on how it finds its own voice while stepping into a world that already comes with high expectations.

Harry Potter series is expected to stream on HBO and JioHotstar from 2027.

Also read: Harry Potter Series first promo out: Dominic McLaughlin impresses as the new wizard; internet lauds him