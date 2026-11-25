After spending around three months in cinemas, Hanuman Ansh is now set for its digital premiere. The film, which revolves around the life and teachings of Baba Neem Karoli, will stream on not one, but two OTT platforms - Netflix and SonyLIV.

Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh reportedly collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release dates

Hanuman Ansh will be streaming on SonyLIV from November 27 in Hindi. It has now been announced that the film will also release on Netflix on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati languages. It is not sure whether the film will release in Hindi on Netflix. Take a look:

Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore

Hanuman Ansh's theatrical journey was far from impressive in the beginning. Made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, it struggled to draw audiences during its initial weeks. The response gradually changed as positive word of mouth brought more viewers to theatres. Hanuman Ansh eventually completed a 90-day theatrical run.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film traces the life of Baba Neem Karoli, born Lakshman Narayan Sharma. Sony has acquired the film's Hindi streaming and satellite rights, while its rights for other languages were acquired by Netflix.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy who is left devastated after his mother's death. Looking for answers about God, he begins a spiritual journey across North India. His experiences and encounters shape his path and eventually lead him to become Neem Karoli Baba, the revered spiritual figure known for his teachings of love, service and compassion.

Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. He passed away in 1973. He got married at a young age before choosing the life of a wandering hermit.

The spiritual leader has had several well-known followers over the years. His devotees include Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly visited his ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

The film received appreciation from several celebrities during its theatrical run. Varun Dhawan, Hema Malini, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut and Preity Zinta were among those who praised the project.

Hanuman Ansh is produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona, Namrata G Singh and Anupriya A Nagar.

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Hanuman Ansh finally gets OTT release date after earning over Rs 450 crore worldwide