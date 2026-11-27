The devotional biographical drama Hanuman Ansh has finally arrived on OTT, giving viewers another chance to watch the story of Neem Karoli Baba. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film was initially released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Despite opening to a slow response, it witnessed a major turnaround at the box office following positive word of mouth. Made on a modest budget, the film went on to gross Rs 452.53 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

The film premiered on SonyLIV on Friday, November 27. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, portraying the spiritual leader popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Following its OTT release, viewers who watched the film online took to social media to share their reactions. Here's what they have to say.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Where to watch?

Hanuman Ansh is now available to stream on SonyLIV in Hindi. The film will also arrive on Netflix on November 29 in five regional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Hanuman Ansh arrives on OTT: How are X users reacting?

Internet users who watched the film online have praised the devotional drama. One X user described it as a "clean and pleasant" movie and also appreciated the director's work. The user's post read, "Divine blessings of Neem Karoli Baba. A clean and pleasant movie watched, very well directed. Spiritual Baddies must watch for sure. Sita Ram Sita Ram. 4.5/5 (sic)."

Another user praised the film's background score and described watching it as a "divine experience". The user's X post read, "Wife made us to watch the movie in theater and again today in Netflix. Both the times I was bit reluctant but the movie, the cast and the background score made me glued to the screen. Truly a divine experience. #HanumanAnsh (sic)."

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh explores the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The story follows a young boy named Lakshminarayan Sharma, who loses his mother and begins searching for answers about God, life and death. Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film features Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Rajiv Mishra, Chandan K Anand in key roles.

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