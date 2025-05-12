Hai Junoon to Curfew, a look at OTT releases of the week Here's a look at the upcoming movies and web series which are scheduled to be released on various OTT platforms this week.

New Delhi:

The third week of May has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment. A variety of movies and television series of different genres like dark comedy, thriller and feel-good romance are all set to release this week on various OTT streaming platforms, including Netflix, SonyLiv, Lionsgate Play and JioHotstar. Take a look at the OTT releases of this week here.

Marana Mass

Marana Mass is a dark-comedy film, directed by Sivaprasad and Binu Narayan. The film was initially released in theatres on April 10, 2025, and now it will be released on digital screens on May 15, 2025, on the SonyLiv platform. The Malayalam-language film has an IMDb rating of 8, and it features Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles.

Hai Junoon

The musical drama television series 'Hai Junoon' was created by Aditya Bhat, and it features Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The series is set to hit the digital screens on May 16, 2025, on the OTT streaming platform JioHotstar.

Dear Hongrang

Dear Hongrang is a feel-good romantic Korean drama, which features Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Jae-Wook in the lead roles. This series is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2025, on Netflix. The story is about a boy from a wealthy family who went missing at a young age.

Curfew

The action crime thriller series 'Curfew' is about a group of amateur drivers who compete in an illegal street race. It is set to be released on May 16, 2025, on Lionsgate Play. It features Phoebe Fox, Andi Osho and Billy Zane in the lead roles.

Nesippaya

Nesippaya is a romantic film directed by Vishnuvardhan. It features Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Kalki Koechlin, R Sarathkumar and Prabhu in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, this film will be made available from May 16, 2025, on the OTT streaming platform Lionsgate Play.

