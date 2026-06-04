Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date out: When and where to watch Amol Parashar's show

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced the return of its rural comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay, with Season 2 set to premiere worldwide on June 23. The series, directed by Lalitam Tiwari and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), stars Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 release date out

Set in the fictional village of Bhathkandi, Gram Chikitsalay continues to explore the realities of healthcare in rural India through a mix of humour, emotion and everyday village life. The new season brings back familiar faces. Actor and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav joins the cast this season.

What to expect from Gram Chikitsalay Season 2?

The upcoming chapter picks up from where the first season left off. Dr. Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, remains determined to revive the struggling Primary Health Centre in Bhathkandi. While he slowly begins to win over the villagers, new hurdles continue to stand in his way.

What do Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 makers have to say about the series?

Speaking about the show's return, Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, “As audience preferences continue to evolve, we are seeing a growing appetite not just for authentic urban narratives, but increasingly for stories rooted in rural India as well. Gram Chikitsalay reflected this trend through its slice-of-life storytelling and emotionally resonant themes. Following the overwhelming response to the first season, we are delighted to bring audiences the next journey of this rural comedy drama that continues to blend emotion, realism, and social commentary. The series marks another important chapter in our longstanding association with The Viral Fever, with whom we share a vision of bringing culturally rooted and emotionally engaging stories that connect with audiences across languages and geographies.”

Director Lalitam Tiwari said the team wanted to build on the foundation established in the first season. “With Gram Chikitsalay Season Two, we are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us. Since season one, our aim has been to authentically capture rural life in all its realities. The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters.”

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