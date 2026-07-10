Govinda to enter Lock Upp 2 to support wife Sunita, carries a bullet after her 'I'd shoot him' remark | Promo

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 has been making headlines for its explosive controversies and frequent arguments between the inmates. Recently, TV actor Gaurav Khanna entered the show as the first visitor and met Akanksha Chamola, where the two spoke about their separation and divorce. Now, in the latest promo released by the makers, Bollywood actor Govinda is seen making a special appearance to support his wife and contestant, Sunita Ahuja.

After an emotional week on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita Ahuja is set to receive a special surprise. The contestant, who recently asked her fellow inmates to keep her "at risk" for elimination as she struggled to cope inside the house, will now be joined by her husband, Govinda. In the newly released promo, the Bollywood star makes a grand entry and is introduced as "Hero No. 1".

Govinda enters Lock Upp 2 as a visitor, praises wife Sunita Ahuja

In the latest promo, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcome Govinda with a warm hug as he enters on stage. During the interaction, Farah Khan jockingly asked Govinda, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you ask someone to shoot him). Responding to this, Govinda took a bullet out of his pocket and joked, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab" (I've brought a bullet in my pocket. You wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead now.)

Moreover, Govinda also spoke about his wife ahead of the episode. He praised her personality and thanked fans for standing by their family over the years. Speaking about Sunita, Govinda said, "Year after year, Sunita has selflessly done so much seva. She has always been kind, compassionate and nurturing in her relationships. She carries a truly motherly warmth that naturally brings people together."

He further added, "To all our fans, thank you for always standing by me and my family. The love and bond we share with you is truly one of a kind, and we will always be grateful for your unwavering support."

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Govinda's shooting incident at the Lock Upp 2 premiere?

For the unversed, during the Lock Upp 2 premiere, Sunita Ahuja responded to the criticism surrounding her candid comments about her marriage to Govinda. She acknowledged that the actor had been involved in multiple affairs but said she chose to stay in the relationship because of her love for him.

Sunita also spoke about the accidental shooting incident in which Govinda injured his knee. Referring to the situation, she joked, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai" (When a third person enters the picture, you don't aim for the eyes, you shoot them in the knees.)

Farah Khan then brought up Sunita's earlier comment that if she had shot Govinda, as some rumours had claimed, she would have aimed for his chest. Laughing, Sunita replied, "Nishana chookta nahi mera" (I never miss my target).

Ashish Chanchlani to roast the contestants

The makers of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 have also teased actor and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani's appearance on the show with the line, "Ashish Chanchlani karenge hamare inmates ko roast, kyunki Lock Upp mein aisa hi hota hai."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna wipes Akanksha Chamola's tears in Lock Upp 2, motivates her: 'I'll keep coming...'