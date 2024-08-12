Goosebump-worthy trailer of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Trailer of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is out now

Anubhav Sinha is directing a series titled 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The series will be released this month, which is based on the 1999 Kandahar plane hijack incident. For the unversed, the incident took place on December 24, 1999, when an Indian plane that left Nepal for Delhi was hijacked and the passengers were held hostage for seven days. Instead of Delhi, the plane stopped directly at Kandahar. This incident created a stir not only in India but all over the world for a week. The makers had earlier shared the teaser of this series which had created a stir on social media, and now its trailer has also been released.

Vijay Varma starrer is here to stay

Head by Mirzapur actor Vijay Verma, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' will be released directly on Netflix. On Monday, the makers shared the trailer of this thriller series. "A groundbreaking story- 30,000 feet in the air. Based on true events- IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!" read their caption. Senior actors Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra will also be seen in this series.

Watch the trailer here:

What is Kandahar Hijack?

The story is of the year 1999 when an Indian Airlines plane was going from Kathmandu to Delhi. That plane was hijacked, after which the terrorists took it to Amritsar, Lahore and then Kandahar in Afghanistan. At that time there were about 188 people on board the plane. The terrorists had demanded the release of three terrorists including Maulana Masoor Ahmed in exchange for the safe release of these people. The passengers were stuck in the plane for seven days. It is considered to be the longest hijack to date. Now a series will showcase the terrifying days in detail.

About the series

'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is based on a real-life incident and will be released on Netflix on August 29. Stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Patralekha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Pooja Gor will be seen in it.

